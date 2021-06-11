You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Reopening and Nero’s Bill with State Rep. Steven Xiarhos

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Reopening and Nero’s Bill with State Rep. Steven Xiarhos

June 11, 2021

After a recent shooting in Braintree ended with three officers injured and the death of K-9 officer Kitt, State Representative Steven Xiarhos talks about legislative efforts that will expand EMT service to police dogs. As the Cape continues to reopen after COVID, he also outlines his “Back to Business” efforts to highlight local industries.

