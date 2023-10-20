You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Toy Library Helping Kids During Critical Time of Development

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Toy Library Helping Kids During Critical Time of Development

October 20, 2023

Two years of isolation and disrupted learning for youngsters has been a new focus of experts across the nation. Deb Willsea, Founder, Board President and Acting Executive Director of the Cape Cod Toy Library and Pat McCuller, the new operations director for the library, joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about how the services they provide help kids 0 to 8 with development skills during a critical window in their lives.

