Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Women's Music Fest with Abigail Field

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Women’s Music Fest with Abigail Field

August 26, 2022

The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival returns this year for its 8th iteration. The event helps raise awareness and funds for the Cape Wellness Collaborative, said CEO Abigail Field in this week’s Sunday Journal. Field discusses the event itself as well as the services and community the Collaborative provides for those facing cancer.

