Executive Director of the Barnstable Land Trust Janet Milkman joins Sunday Journla to discuss her new role as Board President of Massachusetts Land Trust Coalition. She says she’ll be in a better position to seek funding as well as advocate for continued conservation of green resources as climate change impacts the region. She also discusses ongoing efforts balancing green space and housing on Cape Cod, where only 14% of land remains undeveloped.
Sunday Journal – Conservation Goals and New Roles for Barnstable Land Trust’s Janet Milkman
July 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
