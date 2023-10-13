You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Del Deo Family Talks Shack Eviction and Return

Sunday Journal – Del Deo Family Talks Shack Eviction and Return

October 13, 2023

95-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo is back in the Outer Cape dune shack he has maintained for over 7 decades following a long negotiation between his family and the Cape Cod National Seashore and National Park Service. Del Deo’s son, Romolo, joins Sunday Journal to talk about the long journey they’ve faced, moving back in, and what’s next for the other dune shacks.

