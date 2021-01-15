Dr. Mahdavi Venkatesan will talk about economic sustainability on Cape Cod, understanding how our economy works, social justice and the plastic bottle ban in seven Cape towns. For more information visit: sustainablepractices.org.
Sunday Journal – Economic Sustainability
January 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
