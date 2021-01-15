You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Economic Sustainability

Sunday Journal – Economic Sustainability

January 15, 2021

Dr. Mahdavi Venkatesan will talk about economic sustainability on Cape Cod, understanding how our economy works, social justice and the plastic bottle ban in seven Cape towns. For more information visit: sustainablepractices.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 