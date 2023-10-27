Members of the Cape delegation are pushing for federal immigration reform to address the influx of migrants that are being sheltered at emergency sites across the region, including communities like Bourne, Yarmouth and Eastham. 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos joins Sunday Journal to outline a recently filed bill that would seek to limit emergency sheltering of strictly individuals to U.S citizens, adding that the Cape shouldn’t have to bear the costs of what he says is a failed federal immigration policy. Families and pregnant women would still be allowed to utilize emergency sheltering under the proposed change. He also discusses recent action by the state house to expand gun control regulations—a move he says is stepping too far without enough clarity.
Sunday Journal – Emergency Sheltering Laws Need to Change, Says State Rep. Xiarhos
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
