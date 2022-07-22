July 29 through July 31, Skelton’s Lure Company in Buzzards Bay will host the Fishing for the Mission 22 event will raise money and awareness for veterans in crisis and at risk of taking their own lives. On this week’s Sunday Journal, Harold Skelton, the event’s founder, said the first-annual event is a catch-and-release photo contest with several prizes donated by local businesses.
Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
- Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill
- Judge Dismisses Conservation Law Foundation’s Lawsuit Against Barnstable
- Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
- Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million
- Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday
- Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work
- Local Businesses Meet Busy Season Head On
- Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, has ‘Very Mild Symptoms’