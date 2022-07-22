You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22

Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22

July 22, 2022

July 29 through July 31, Skelton’s Lure Company in Buzzards Bay will host the Fishing for the Mission 22 event will raise money and awareness for veterans in crisis and at risk of taking their own lives. On this week’s Sunday Journal, Harold Skelton, the event’s founder, said the first-annual event is a catch-and-release photo contest with several prizes donated by local businesses.

