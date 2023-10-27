Gov. Maura Healey recently unveiled $4 billion in affordable housing investments, and Yarmouth Selectman and Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Mark Forest says it is a gamechanger for the community. He joins Sunday Journal to highlight the tools that will be most useful to the Cape, as well discusses Joint Base Cape Cod’s potential concept to use 600 acres of land for affordable housing. He also discusses the latest on local migrant sheltering sites, and the view on the state-wide issue from the perspective of towns.
Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest
- Sunday Journal – Emergency Sheltering Laws Need to Change, Says State Rep. Xiarhos
- Wellfleet Gets $3 Million MassWorks Grant
- Barnstable Village Getting Intersection Improvements
- AG Campbell Joins Bipartisan Coalition Suing Meta
- Representative Xiarhos Pushes for Right to Shelter Changes
- Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans
- UPDATE: Mass State Police Offering Mutual Aid to Maine Following Shooting
- Joint Base Officials Say Concepts for Affordable Housing in Earliest Stages
- Orleans Special Town Election Tackling EMS Staffing
- Summit Seeks To Unite Community In Push For Sustainable Business Practices
- Healey on Cape to Celebrate $4B in Housing Investments
- Sandwich Arts Alliance to Host Grand Opening