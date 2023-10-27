Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest

Gov. Maura Healey recently unveiled $4 billion in affordable housing investments, and Yarmouth Selectman and Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Mark Forest says it is a gamechanger for the community. He joins Sunday Journal to highlight the tools that will be most useful to the Cape, as well discusses Joint Base Cape Cod’s potential concept to use 600 acres of land for affordable housing. He also discusses the latest on local migrant sheltering sites, and the view on the state-wide issue from the perspective of towns.