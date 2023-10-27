You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest

Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest

October 27, 2023

Gov. Maura Healey recently unveiled $4 billion in affordable housing investments, and Yarmouth Selectman and Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Mark Forest says it is a gamechanger for the community. He joins Sunday Journal to highlight the tools that will be most useful to the Cape, as well discusses Joint Base Cape Cod’s potential concept to use 600 acres of land for affordable housing. He also discusses the latest on local migrant sheltering sites, and the view on the state-wide issue from the perspective of towns.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 