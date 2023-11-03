You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – IFAW Says Vessel Speed Restrictions Needed to Save Right Whales

Sunday Journal – IFAW Says Vessel Speed Restrictions Needed to Save Right Whales

November 3, 2023

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is seeking support for vessel speed restrictions to help protect North Atlantic Right Whales. Deputy Vice-president for Animal Rescue Katie Moore joins Sunday Journal to say they are the most endangered whale in the world, and they will be functionally extinct by 2035 unless significant change is made in human activity around their habitats.

