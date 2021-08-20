You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – JFK Hyannis Museum’s New Director: Wendy Northcross

Sunday Journal – JFK Hyannis Museum’s New Director: Wendy Northcross

August 20, 2021

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum has found its newest Executive Director with Wendy Northcross, who recently retired as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Northcross talks about her move from the Chamber and her new role. She also outlines some of the upcoming events visitors can expect from the museum.

