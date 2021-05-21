You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – John Cox with Cape Cod Community College

Sunday Journal – John Cox with Cape Cod Community College

May 21, 2021

As the current semester draws to a close, Cape Cod Community College President John Cox joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the college is preparing for a safe fall semester amid a slowing COVID pandemic. The virtual space will continue to play a big part, especially for a college that prides itself on accessibility for the whole community.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 