As the current semester draws to a close, Cape Cod Community College President John Cox joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the college is preparing for a safe fall semester amid a slowing COVID pandemic. The virtual space will continue to play a big part, especially for a college that prides itself on accessibility for the whole community.
Sunday Journal – John Cox with Cape Cod Community College
May 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
