Nauset Disposal’s annual Trash Bash returns October 22 this year to raise funds for seven local nonprofit organizations. Marketing and Community Investment Manager for Nauset Disposal Kara Boulé joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the outdoor event was planned for maximum safety amid COVID, and what activities, prizes, and food participants can expect from night itself.
Sunday Journal – Nauset Disposal’s Trash Bash
October 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
