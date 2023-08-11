New Alzheimer’s treatments have been approved by regulators, but local experts say they are looking for more data. Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan joins Sunday Journal to discuss how he and other doctors are taking the safest approach possible when dealing with the new drugs, and how families can recognize the signs of Alzheimer’s early.
Sunday Journal – New Alzheimer’s Drugs with Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan
August 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
