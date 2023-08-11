You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – New Alzheimer’s Drugs with Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan

Sunday Journal – New Alzheimer’s Drugs with Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan

August 11, 2023

New Alzheimer’s treatments have been approved by regulators, but local experts say they are looking for more data. Cape Cod Healthcare Neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan joins Sunday Journal to discuss how he and other doctors are taking the safest approach possible when dealing with the new drugs, and how families can recognize the signs of Alzheimer’s early.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


