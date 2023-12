A new invasive species of tick has been found on Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod and local experts are urging people to be mindful. The Asian longhorn tick is sturdier to winter conditions and can carry serious illnesses, said the CDC in a statement about the insect. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis says the ticks are more attracted to livestock like cattle than humans and described the threat as low, but added that precautions should always be taken when outdoors.