Sunday Journal – New Report Highlights Local Services’ Economic Impact

March 3, 2023

A new report from small business advocacy group Love Live Local has drawn attention to Cape Cod’s service providers and the impact they have on the local economy. CEO of the organization Amanda Converse joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the value services like dentists, insurance providers, and others bring the Cape, and the danger they face from nation-wide franchises.

