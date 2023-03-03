A new report from small business advocacy group Love Live Local has drawn attention to Cape Cod’s service providers and the impact they have on the local economy. CEO of the organization Amanda Converse joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the value services like dentists, insurance providers, and others bring the Cape, and the danger they face from nation-wide franchises.
Sunday Journal – New Report Highlights Local Services’ Economic Impact
March 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
