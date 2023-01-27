Sunday Journal – Nuclear Decommissioning, Title 5, and the State of the Waters

Between Holtec’s reaffirmed commitment to seeking permits that would allow it to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, public hearings on the state’s proposed changes to Title 5 septic regulations, and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s State of the Waters report, it has been packed week for discussion on the Cape Cod region’s waters. APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss nuclear power, septic systems, and where the Cape’s declining water quality is heading.