The old town hall in Sandwich has welcomed new caretakers: the Sandwich Arts Alliance. President Kathy Aubin says it’s a refreshing atmosphere to create and promote art in that they share with some municipal activities. Their Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting will be held on October 27 from 1 to 4 pm.
Sunday Journal – Old Places, New Faces: Sandwich Arts Alliance Moves into Old Town Hall
October 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
