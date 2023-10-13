You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Old Places, New Faces: Sandwich Arts Alliance Moves into Old Town Hall

Sunday Journal – Old Places, New Faces: Sandwich Arts Alliance Moves into Old Town Hall

October 13, 2023

The old town hall in Sandwich has welcomed new caretakers: the Sandwich Arts Alliance. President Kathy Aubin says it’s a refreshing atmosphere to create and promote art in that they share with some municipal activities. Their Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting will be held on October 27 from 1 to 4 pm.

