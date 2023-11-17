You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – PFAS, Gun Ranges, and Dredge Rates with Barnstable County Chair Mark Forest

Sunday Journal – PFAS, Gun Ranges, and Dredge Rates with Barnstable County Chair Mark Forest

November 17, 2023

As the summer winds down, local projects ramp up, and Barnstable County Commissioner Chair Mark Forest joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the latest in projects. From the latest on their opposition to the proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod, to revenue and PFAS remediation, Forest says its a busy season for the County.

