Sunday Journal – Police Chief Frederickson Talks Nero's Bill and Retirement

February 18, 2022

Nero’s Bill—legislation allowing EMTs to treat K-9 police dogs wounded in the line of duty—has been signed into law. Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson joins us to discuss the path the legislation has taken since the shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018 that also wounded K-9 Nero, as well as discusses his tenure with the department as he plans his retirement.

