Nero’s Bill—legislation allowing EMTs to treat K-9 police dogs wounded in the line of duty—has been signed into law. Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson joins us to discuss the path the legislation has taken since the shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018 that also wounded K-9 Nero, as well as discusses his tenure with the department as he plans his retirement.
Sunday Journal – Police Chief Frederickson Talks Nero’s Bill and Retirement
February 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
