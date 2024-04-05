Sunday Journal – Remembering Congressman Delahunt with his Chief of Staff Mark Forest

Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about his time as Chief of Staff for former Congressman Bill Delahunt, who recently died at the age of 82. The Democrat served the 10th Congressional District from 1997 to 2011 and was succeeded by Bill Keating. The 10th District was changed to the 9th District after the 2010 Census. Forest says many policies Delahunt spearheaded have shaped the Cape Cod we know today, including efforts on clean water, green space, and the role of Joint Base Cape Cod. Forest also gives an update on the latest issues being tackled by county government, including offering loans for septic.