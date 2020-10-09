You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Second Barnstable District Candidate Kip Diggs

Sunday Journal – Second Barnstable District Candidate Kip Diggs

October 9, 2020

Democratic challenger for the 2nd Barnstable District State Representative seat Kip Diggs talks with us about his take on some of the most important issues facing the Cape and what he would do on Beacon Hill if he’s elected in November.

