Mass Audubon volunteers are scouring beaches across the Cape region searching for sea turtles that have been potentially stunned by the cold weather. It’s an annual task that saves the lives of many sea creatures and provides ample opportunity for research, says Karen Dourdeville, Sea Turtle Research Coordinator for Mass Audubon. She also discusses some of the latest work that the agency is conducting, and how residents and boaters can get involved at seaturtlesightings.org.