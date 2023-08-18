Director of Communications for the Red Cross of Massachusetts Kelly Isenor joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the fires in Hawaii as well as follow up on the tornado that recently touched down in Barnstable. She highlights what residents can do to help out, as well as prepare for the next major disaster.
Sunday Journal – What it’s like on the Front Lines of Disaster with the Massachusetts Red Cross
August 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
