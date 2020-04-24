You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with CareWell Urgent Care

Sunday Journal with CareWell Urgent Care

April 24, 2020

Dr. John Cornwell and Sarah McLain from CareWell Urgent Care talk about how their locations are now offering COVID-19 antibody testing for anyone interested in learning whether or not they have already had the virus. They’re hoping that it leads to more information about COVID-19 as we await a possible vaccine and treatment in the future.

