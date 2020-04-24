Sunday Journal with CareWell Urgent Care

Dr. John Cornwell and Sarah McLain from CareWell Urgent Care talk about how their locations are now offering COVID-19 antibody testing for anyone interested in learning whether or not they have already had the virus. They’re hoping that it leads to more information about COVID-19 as we await a possible vaccine and treatment in the future.
April 24, 2020
