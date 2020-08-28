You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod

Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod

August 28, 2020

Jill Talladay from CARE for the Cape and Islands joins the program to talk about their new campaign, “Take Care Cape Cod”, which aims to educate visitors and year round residents about how we can all join together to preserve the Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 