Jill Talladay from CARE for the Cape and Islands joins the program to talk about their new campaign, “Take Care Cape Cod”, which aims to educate visitors and year round residents about how we can all join together to preserve the Cape.
Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod
- Markey Makes Stop on the Cape Before Primary Contest
- U.S. Postal Service Launches New Election Mail Website
- Registration Open for Barnstable Police Explorers Program
- Monomoy School District Holds Coronavirus Antibody Test Clinic
- Local Businesses Prepare for Tax-Free Weekend
- Officials Review State of Local Transportation
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Re-Schedules Celebration of American Automobiles Event
- EPA Grants to Benefit Local Estuaries, Other Water Sources
- A 2nd Day of NBA Playoff Games Halted Over Racial Injustice
- No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands
- Chamber of Commerce CEO: Adapting During Pandemic Is Key
- Lobster Claw Restaurant to Close After 51 Years