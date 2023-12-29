You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Year-in-Review with Barnstable County

Sunday Journal – Year-in-Review with Barnstable County

December 29, 2023

As the year wraps up and Barnstable County looks to 2024, Board of Regional Commissioners Chair Mark Forest joins Sunday Journal to highlight the year’s biggest topics and issues still waiting in the new year. From Joint Base Cape Cod to water quality, he says it’s been a transformative year for the Cape and Islands, but much work remains to be done.

