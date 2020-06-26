CCBL Commissioner Eric Zmuda talks about the new 2020 Hall of Fame Class, the former Cape leaguers who were selected in the 2020 MLB Draft and what it’s going to look like when baseball returns to the Cape.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Cod Baseball League
June 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
