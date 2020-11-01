Supporters, Opponents of Question 2 Campaign Before Election Day

HYANNIS – With Election Day approaching, people across Massachusetts are set to have their voices heard on the matter of ranked choice voting.

Question Two on the Massachusetts ballot this November could potentially make ranked-choice voting the election method for some races with three or more candidates beginning in 2022.

In short, it would create a system where voters would rank candidates based on preference.

From there, if a candidate does not get more than half of the top preference votes, the candidate ranking last would have their voters’ ballots redistributed to their next preferred candidate in a run-off.

The process would continue until a majority is secured by one candidate.

Statewide offices and legislative positions at the state and federal levels would be subject to this new system in Massachusetts if the “yes” vote passes. Presidential elections would not have ranked-choice voting.

Honorary Co-Chair and Senior Advisor for the Yes on 2 campaign Jesse Mermell sees the question as an opportunity to ensure that a wide range of politicians get a chance to be elected, and that voters are properly represented.

“This is really a grassroots movement led by our fellow citizens, who are trying to figure out how we can make sure democracy is as strong as possible in Massachusetts,” Mermell said.

Others, like Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, cite a promotion of easy voting and increased turnout at the polls alongside a potential delay in results and increased costs as a reason to oppose the question.

“We believe the system we have now has served the Commonwealth well, and intend to vote ‘no’ on question two,” Baker and Polito said in a statement.

Mermell and other supporters, though, believe that the process would be easy for people heading to the polls.

“On the voting end of things, all you have to be able to do is rank your preferences,” Mermell continued, “just like you’d rank your favorite Halloween candy, or colors, or ice cream flavors.”