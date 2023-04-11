Survey: Staff Shortages Could Push Mass. Nursing Facilities to Capacity

HYANNIS – A new survey from the Massachusetts Senior Care Association shows that nursing facilities across the state could hit their capacity limits due to staffing shortages.

The study found that more than 3,000 licensed beds in the Commonwealth are unavailable because of workforce challenges.

That translates to the statewide operating average for these facilities being at 93% occupancy, according to the association, as over 8,000 positions within the field are vacant.

Temporary nursing staffs have been utilized across Massachusetts as a way to alleviate some of the pressure.

The association reports that close to $300 million were sent to temporary nursing agencies last year.

But the organization contends that relying on temporary solutions can harm the continuity of long-term care while also demoralizing full-time staff members.

The association fears that capacity issues could get worse in Massachusetts if demand for care continues to grow while facilities close. They added that 25 nursing care sites have shut down since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.