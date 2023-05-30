You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Teen Workers are in High Summer Demand

May 30, 2023

BOSTON (AP) – Teens have long been vital to filling out the summertime staffs of restaurants, ice cream stands, amusement parks, and camps.

Now, thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, they have even more sway, with an array of jobs to choose from at ever higher wages.

To ease the labor crunch, some states are moving to roll back restrictions to let teens work more hours–much to the chagrin of labor rights groups, who see it as a troubling trend.

Economists say there are other ways to expand the workforce without putting more of a burden on kids, including by allowing more legal immigration.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

