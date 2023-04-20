You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award

Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award

April 20, 2023

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, DCSO Captain Nicole Gazaille-Graves, and State 911 Department Executive Director Frank Pozniak. Photo Courtesy of the DCSO

OAK BLUFFS – The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the selection of Captain Nicole Gazaille-Graves as Supervisor of the Year at the 911 Goes to Boston Event at the State House in Boston.

Gazaille-Graves was chosen by a joint review by the Massachusetts Communications Supervisors Association and the state’s E-911 Department, honoring her for over 24 years of contributions with the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center.

The state-wide recognition is given to a committee-selected Telecommunications Supervisor on National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, observed annually on the second week of April to celebrate the oft-overlooked Telecommunicators who serve as a lifeline between the public and emergency responders.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

