Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award

OAK BLUFFS – The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the selection of Captain Nicole Gazaille-Graves as Supervisor of the Year at the 911 Goes to Boston Event at the State House in Boston.

Gazaille-Graves was chosen by a joint review by the Massachusetts Communications Supervisors Association and the state’s E-911 Department, honoring her for over 24 years of contributions with the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center.

The state-wide recognition is given to a committee-selected Telecommunications Supervisor on National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, observed annually on the second week of April to celebrate the oft-overlooked Telecommunicators who serve as a lifeline between the public and emergency responders.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter