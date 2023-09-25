You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ten Year Old Sails to Vineyard Haven Solo

September 25, 2023

FALMOUTH – A ten-year-old child by the name of Briggs Kossmann from Duxbury recently made a solo sailing trip from Falmouth near Nobska Point Lighthouse to Vineyard Haven.

Kossmann’s family was in a boat that was traveling near the child in case of emergency situations, but did not make contact with their son until he reached the end of his trip.

The boat used for the journey was a seven foot long Zim Race Optimist sailboat that is named Invador.

Kossmann began sailing last summer and has already competed in twelve regattas, winning six of them and coming in top three in most other races.

His goals are to continue sailing and compete in larger competitions when he grows up, with his ultimate goal being to compete for the America’s Cup which is one of the oldest and best-known international sailing events.

