Animal Rescue League Of Boston Warns Of Dangers Of Discarded PPE

BOSTON – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding the public to properly of their personal protective equipment after a dog recently needed emergency surgery to remove the paper mask he had ingested.

“Fortunately for him he is rebounding nicely, he’s doing well, his energy is great, and lucky for him he was lucky,” said spokesman Mike Defina.

The ARL warns that if PPE equipment isn’t disposed of properly it can become a hazard to not only domestic animals but wildlife as well.

The ARL joined the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources, Massachusetts Veterinary Medicine Association, MVMA Charities, and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in groups that have iterated this message.

PPE equipment is especially dangerous to animals because masks can smell like food. Once ingested masks cans cause massive stomach problems and blockages, specifically the metal nose of a mask can cause a variety of health issues including sepsis which is potentially fatal

“Anyone who has seen this, especially on Cape Cod, it really is an eye sore and it is dangerous for animals and potentially dangerous for people, so we are just reminding people to think of others,” said Defina.