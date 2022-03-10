‘The Best of Us’: Biden Promises Improved Care for Veterans

FORT WORTH, TX (AP) – President Joe Biden says U.S. veterans are the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation, as he pushes for better help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits and other hazards.

Biden and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited a VA clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday. Biden met with veterans, including one who was stationed near a pit and later had six weeks of treatment and chemotherapy.

The president says veterans who suffer because of their service “shouldn’t have to ask for a damn thing.”

By Josh Boak, Associated Press