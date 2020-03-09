You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Community Development Partnership Awarded $60,000

March 9, 2020

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership has been awarded $60,000 in the form of two grants last week.

The $50,000 dollar grant from Charlesbank Homes, and the $10,000 loan from the Kelley Foundation will be used to upgrade the infrastructure of the Canal House in Orleans.

The Canal House supports low-income residents overcoming addiction by providing a safe, affordable living environment.

The money will be used for both necessary and cosmetic upgrades to the facility including complete renovations of the upstairs men’s bathroom, the men’s kitchen, and the manager’s kitchen.

