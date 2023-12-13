Thomas Moakley Running for Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Rep.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley is running for state representative in the Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket District.

Moakley, 28, is an Assistant District Attorney in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting criminal cases on Martha’s Vineyard.

“I am running to join a new generation of leaders who emphasize collaboration and positive relationships on Beacon Hill, prioritizing issues that disproportionately impact young people: climate change, reproductive freedom, housing, and the opioid epidemic.”

Moakley interned with Congressman James P. McGovern of Worcester and State Representative Tim Madden of Nantucket while in college, graduating from Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School.

According to a statement from Moakley, he is also a member of the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association and an elected town meeting member in Falmouth.

Current state representative for the district, Dylan Fernandes, is running for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator.