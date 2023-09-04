Three Cape Cod High Schools Ranked in Top 100 in State

HYANNIS – In the most recent US News and World Report annual ranking of the best high schools in each state, Cape Cod schools had three locations land in the top 100 of the 348 Massachusetts schools ranked.

Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis ranked fourth overall, with Nauset Regional High School coming in 54th, and Monomoy Regional High School landing in the 83rd spot.

The system takes into consideration the graduation rates, college readiness, state assessment scores, and underserved student performance of each school to come to the conclusions they reached.

Massachusetts recommends that high school students follow the MassCore program of studies, which is intended to prepare them for college and the workforce and also factors into the decision making of the list.

Approximately 25,000 public high schools were reviewed across the country, with reportedly 18,000 of them being ranked.

Sturgis Charter Public School was ranked 179th in the National Rankings.