Three Cape Towns Gather to Cast Ballots in Town Meetings, Election

SANDWICH – Residents in Mashpee, Wellfleet and Sandwich gathered on Monday night to cast their votes for important projects and initiatives in their town, while remaining six feet apart and wearing masks.

Town Meeting in Mashpee approved $2.48 million to fund the design of a wastewater treatment plant and sewer system.

It will now require passage as a ballot at town election on June 23.

In Sandwich, residents approved the transfer of the Henry T. Wing School property to Stratford Capital Group and for the allocation of $2.65 million in Community Preservation Act funds to be used for the project.

And in Wellfleet, voters cast their ballots for the Board of Selectmen, Board of Library Trustees, Cemetery Commission and Housing Authority.

Everyone running on the town election ballot was unopposed in their races.