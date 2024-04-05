Local Solar Eclipse Happening On Monday

HYANNIS – A total solar eclipse is coming to New England on Monday.

The path of totality will cross the northern part of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. But, you’ll still be able to see a partial eclipse from Cape Cod.

And at this point, it appears Mother Nature is going to cooperate, as the National Weather Service forecast across the Cape for Monday is sunny and mostly clear.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is inviting families to witness the eclipse at its state park network, including Nickerson Park in Brewster and Waquoit Bay National Reserve in Falmouth.

Those who attend will be offered free safe viewing glasses.

The program is scheduled to line up with the prime eclipse viewing time, from 2:20 to 4:20 p.m.