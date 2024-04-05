You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Top Story / Local Solar Eclipse Happening On Monday

Local Solar Eclipse Happening On Monday

April 5, 2024

A total solar eclipse from 2017. Photo taken by Jim McCabe.

HYANNIS – A total solar eclipse is coming to New England on Monday.

The path of totality will cross the northern part of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. But, you’ll still be able to see a partial eclipse from Cape Cod.

And at this point, it appears Mother Nature is going to cooperate, as the National Weather Service forecast across the Cape for Monday is sunny and mostly clear.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is inviting families to witness the eclipse at its state park network, including Nickerson Park in Brewster and Waquoit Bay National Reserve in Falmouth.

Those who attend will be offered free safe viewing glasses.

The program is scheduled to line up with the prime eclipse viewing time, from 2:20 to 4:20 p.m.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 