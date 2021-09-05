Barnstable Announces Funding For Affordable Housing

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable Planning and Development Department recently announced that it is accepting proposals for the Community Development Block Grant program.

The CDBG is a federally funded program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that aims to provide affordable housing, economic opportunity, and a suitable living environment for low to moderate income residents.

The town is anticipating funds for the 2021 CDBG program year (7/1/2021-6/30/2022) in the amount of $279,381, and an additional $181,767.44 in unexpected funds from the previous CDBG program year.

Projects must address at least one of the 2020-2025 five-year consolidated plans goals for the jurisdiction.

They must also either create or preserve decent affordable housing units for rent or home ownership, create or retain economic opportunities, create public improvements to facilities or infrastructure, or provide services to low to moderate income persons and special needs populations.

Preference may be given to activities assisting in COVID-19 recovery efforts, or public services assisting such activity, and which serve a limited clientele population such as the elderly.

Preference may also be applied to small business assistance to retain for create jobs, services to support the downtown Hyannis Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy area, or projects addressing critical needs reported by relevant entities such as Barnstable County Health and Human Services.

The Town of Barnstable has advised applicants to note that Barnstable is only covering program-related costs, and will not cover administrative costs.

The CDBG Pre-Application can be found by clicking here.

The pre-application must be submitted by 5 pm on September 30, 2021.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter