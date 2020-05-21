Town of Barnstable Beaches Ready for Memorial Day Weekend

HYANNIS – Several large public beaches in the Town of Barnstable will not require a parking permit or fee for Memorial Day weekend.

They include Veterans, Kalmus, Sea Street – Keyes, Craigville and Hathaway’s Pond.

Resident parking permits are still required for resident beaches and will be enforced.

Town officials are reminding the public to keep a distance of at least six feet apart when moving and 12 feet between seated groups.

Face coverings are required if you cannot keep a distance of six feet.

No large gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed and there can be no ball games played on the beach (bocce, volleyball or other close contact sports).

The town is encouraging those who are sick to stay home and those who visit the beaches to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands.

Lifeguards, bathhouses and gate attendants will not be available this weekend.

Parking permits are available by mail only and takes up to two weeks to process.

For more information on parking permits, click here.

For more information on all state guidelines, click here.