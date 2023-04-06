Sandwich Officials Remind Residents Of New Voting Locations

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials are advising residents of changes to the town’s voting locations.

The Wing, Oak Ridge, and Forestdale Schools will no longer be used as voting locations on election day.

Voters in precincts 1, 2, and 3 will now vote at the Corpus Christi Parish Hall, while voters in precincts 4, 5, and 6 will now vote at the Center for Active Living.

The changes, recommended by the Town Clerk and Board of Registrars and approved by the Board of Selectmen, result from scheduled redevelopment at the Wing School, security concerns regarding the use of Forestdale and Oak Ridge Schools, and the increase in vote-by-mail among local voters.

The upcoming Annual Town Election on May 4 will be the first time the new polling locations are used.

“I am confident that after an extensive study of potential voting locations in town, these new voting locations serve the greatest number of voters, are centrally located, and will reduce costs,” said Town Clerk Taylor White.

“These locations have adequate floor space for conducting elections, ample handicapped parking, voter access, as well as lighting.”

Voters may contact the Town Clerk’s office at (508) 888-0340 to verify their new voting locations.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter