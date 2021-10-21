Training Facility in Sean Gannon’s Name Becoming a Reality

YARMOUTH – The K9 and police training facility in Yarmouth named after the late Sgt. Sean Gannon is about to become a reality, and the Yarmouth Police Foundation is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 23.

The foundation will be celebrating the progress of the facility as its second and third phases near completion. The facility is being constructed to provide realistic training opportunities for Yarmouth police and K9 teams, according to the foundation.

The ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the ribbing cutting taking place at noon. Tours of the facility will also be offered.

Guests will include Tim Whelan and Steven Xiarhos, state representatives for the 1st and 5th Barnstable Districts respectively. Xiarhos is Yarmouth’s former deputy chief.

Attendees are asked to park at Mattacheese Middle School.

Funding for phase three and four of the project is still being raised by the Yarmouth Police Foundation. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.