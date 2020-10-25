You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Aid Says ‘We’re Not Going to Control the Pandemic’

October 25, 2020

President Donald J. Trump (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, little more than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Officials are scoffing at the notion of dialing back in-person campaigning despite positive tests from several aides to Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was pressed to explain why the pandemic cannot be reined in, and he told CNN, “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI

