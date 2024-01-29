Trump’s Name To Appear On MA Primary Ballot

(BOSTON) – A Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court judge on Monday made a ruling which will allow Donald Trump’s name to appear on the primary ballot in March.

Trump’s legal team is asserting that the state Republican Party can put whatever name it wants on the primary ballot. Last week, the State Ballot Law Commission declined to intervene, saying it did not have the jurisdiction.

Opponents say Trump should be disqualified because of his alleged actions during the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Justice Frank Gaziano determined the objections of the petitioners cannot be addressed until, and if, Trump is selected as his party’s nominee for president.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter