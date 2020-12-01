Two Cape Cod School Districts Report COVID-19 Cases

CHATHAM – Two Cape Cod school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases.

A statement issued by the Monomoy Regional School District said they had been notified that an individual at the Monomoy Regional Middle School in Chatham tested positive this week.

The district said all students and staff in the cohort with the positive individual have been contacted to discuss the need to quarantine.

“District officials are in direct contact with the local boards of health and are following all health and safety protocols as directed,” said the school in a statement issued Monday.

Additional sanitization procedures we conducted over the weekend.

“We are hopeful that the timing will help prevent any additional spread, since students and staff has been out of school for a few days,” said Superintendent Scott Carpenter.

In Falmouth, classes were dismissed at Falmouth High School Monday afternoon when the district learned of a positive COVID-19 test in the morning.

The district did not reveal whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive.

A notice from the district said students and staff in the cohort where the person tested positive will be remote for the next several days.