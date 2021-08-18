Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball Prize Nears Expiration

DENNIS – Massachusetts State Lottery officials have warned that an unclaimed $500,000 winning Powerball ticket is nearing expiration.

The winning ticket numbers from this drawing are 13-23-47-55-58, with a Powerball of 23.

The ticket was purchased at South Dennis Mobil on August 19, 2020

Prize winners have one year from the date of drawing to claim prizes, meaning the ticket holder only has until the end of the day Thursday to claim their $500,000.

All prizes over $100,000 must be claimed at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

If the prize expires, it will become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the state for distribution across the Commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns.