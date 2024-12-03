You are here: Home / NewsCenter / University Transferring Land For Local Tribes To Access

University Transferring Land For Local Tribes To Access

December 3, 2024

HYANNIS – Native American tribes of the Cape and Islands are benefiting from action taken by Brown University.

The Ivy League school has transferred ownership of a portion of its land in Bristol, Rhode Island to a preservation trust established by the Pokanoket Indian Tribe.

The transfer deed states that the Pokanoket shall provide access to tribes that have historically been part of the Pokanoket Nation and Confederacy,  including the Mashpee Wampanoag, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head and the Herring Pond Tribe.

The total property being transferred to the preservation trust is 255 acres. You can read more about Brown University’s plan by clicking here

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 