University Transferring Land For Local Tribes To Access

HYANNIS – Native American tribes of the Cape and Islands are benefiting from action taken by Brown University.

The Ivy League school has transferred ownership of a portion of its land in Bristol, Rhode Island to a preservation trust established by the Pokanoket Indian Tribe.

The transfer deed states that the Pokanoket shall provide access to tribes that have historically been part of the Pokanoket Nation and Confederacy, including the Mashpee Wampanoag, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head and the Herring Pond Tribe.

The total property being transferred to the preservation trust is 255 acres. You can read more about Brown University’s plan by clicking here.