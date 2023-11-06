Falmouth to Host Annual Veterans Day Tribute Breakfast

FALMOUTH – On Friday, November 10, U.S. military veterans are invited to a complimentary Veterans Tribute Breakfast buffet at the Flying Bridge Restaurant in Falmouth.

The invitation is reserved and limited to 250 veterans of the U.S. military branches of service (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force) and a spouse or personal assistant.

Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the breakfast buffet service begins at 8:30 a.m.

Cape Cod Five “RED Shirt Friday” volunteers will provide table service assistance and lead in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The complimentary breakfast is sponsored and hosted by Mark Bogosian, Sam & Judy Lorusso, and the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce.

The Falmouth Chorale Chamber Singers, conducted by Margaret Bossi, will perform the National Anthem and America The Beautiful.

Due to capacity limitations and to ensure adequate staffing, veterans must call the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce at 508-548-8500 to be placed on the Veterans Reserved Seating List by no later than 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 8.